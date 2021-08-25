Cancel
Wedding Bells Might Be Ringing Soon for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

By BreAnna Bell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are moving pretty fast for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who, after recently deciding to rekindle their romance earlier this year following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez, are reportedly thinking about getting married. Inside sources revealed to Us Weekly that the two of them are absolutely enamored with each other the second time around. “They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” the insider explained to the outlet, adding that Affleck still considers the Maid in Manhattan actress to be the “one that got away” and is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”

