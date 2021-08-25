Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

Killing spree surges in Youngstown

Vindy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN — A woman in her late 40s and a man in his late 20s are dead after gunfire Tuesday at a home in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road on the West Side. Lt. Brian Butler of the Youngstown Police Department said the 10:12 a.m. episode appears to be domestic-related, and it is not known whether the woman’s death was from a gun or something else. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, until there is evidence that it is something else, Butler said.

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Youngstown, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Killing Spree#Salt Springs Road#Kia#The Torch Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy