Killing spree surges in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman in her late 40s and a man in his late 20s are dead after gunfire Tuesday at a home in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road on the West Side. Lt. Brian Butler of the Youngstown Police Department said the 10:12 a.m. episode appears to be domestic-related, and it is not known whether the woman’s death was from a gun or something else. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, until there is evidence that it is something else, Butler said.