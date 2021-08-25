Community news from around the area

BURGETTSTOWN — A Burgettstown-area woman is seeking help in her ongoing effort called Covering the Blue. Diane Huggins is the founder of the project launched three years ago through a Facebook page of the same name, the goal of which was recruiting help in crocheting black afghan lap covers made with a royal blue stripe down the center. They are being provided to police officers and corrections officers wounded in the line of duty anywhere in the United States to honor and show support and appreciation for them.