Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weirton, WV

Community news from around the area

Weirton Daily Times
 6 days ago

BURGETTSTOWN — A Burgettstown-area woman is seeking help in her ongoing effort called Covering the Blue. Diane Huggins is the founder of the project launched three years ago through a Facebook page of the same name, the goal of which was recruiting help in crocheting black afghan lap covers made with a royal blue stripe down the center. They are being provided to police officers and corrections officers wounded in the line of duty anywhere in the United States to honor and show support and appreciation for them.

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Weirton, WV
Weirton, WV
Society
Weirton, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Photography#Missionaries#Afghan#Covid#Jths#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy