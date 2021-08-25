Sonya McLoyd Educational Scholarship awards presented

Calvary Community Missionary Baptist Church in Steubenville was the setting Aug. 15 where recipients of the Sonya McLoyd Educational Scholarship were acknowledged by Pastor Calvin McLoyd and his wife, Vivian McLoyd. The recipients of $1,000 scholarships are Grayce Calvert, who will be attending Savannah College of Art and Design with a major in photography; Anna Knight, a senior at Muskingum University who will be graduating this fall and pursuing her master’s degree in business administration at Franciscan University of Steubenville; and Jaelynn Lawrence, who will be attending the University of Akron, majoring in criminal justice. From left are Natera Brown, aunt of recipient Grayce Calvert; the Rev. Calvin McLoyd; Anna Knight with her mother, Barb Knight; and Vivian McLoyd. “As long as these young people meet the qualifications as stated in the scholarship, they can apply yearly until they graduate college,” explained the McLoyds, who noted they consider it a privilege and honor to keep their daughter’s legacy alive by helping young people further their education.