VERIFY: What county gets credit for vaccine if you get the shot outside of your county?

Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 5 days ago

Question:

"I received my vaccine in another county, so does that county get credit for it or the county where I live?
— 5 On Your Side viewer, Nancy

Sources:

  • Melaney Arnold, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Public Health
  • Lisa Cox, spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Answer:

Your vaccination is counted in the county where you reside, based on your address.

Background:

When you are vaccinated, the county you live in gets the credit according to both of our sources.

Lisa Cox wrote, "It's always tied to the person's county of residence and not where they received the dose."

Melaney Arnold added, "If a Missouri resident is vaccinated in Illinois and they provide their address as Missouri, it would be counted in the Missouri numbers."

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
