Chwalowski: Herring doesn't promote colorblind society

By Matt Chwalowski
Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplicants to gifted K-12 programs should be selected on merits in the same, consistent, and objective way, in a color-blind fashion across the country. This is to continue the American success story of relying on meritocracy to advance the well-being of citizens. This is what this naturalized American citizen thinks who ran away from communist corruption.

