Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kansas City-Houston Runs

yourvalley.net
 6 days ago

Astros first. Jose Altuve reaches on error. Fielding error by Ryan O'Hearn. Michael Brantley walks. Jose Altuve to second. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel walks. Michael Brantley to second. Jose Altuve to third. Carlos Correa grounds out to first base to Ryan O'Hearn. Yuli Gurriel to second. Michael Brantley to third. Jose Altuve scores. Aledmys Diaz singles to shortstop. Yuli Gurriel scores. Michael Brantley scores. Throwing error by Nicky Lopez. Jake Meyers reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Aledmys Diaz out at second.

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan O'hearn
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros 3#Royals 0#Astros 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kris Bryant is not going to let Scott Boras stop him from re-signing with the Giants

One of the major reasons why many San Francisco Giants fans continue to feel tentative about the team’s acquisition of Kris Bryant just before the trade deadline last July is that there’s no assurance he would stay in the Bay Area beyond the 2021 MLB season. Bryant, however, seems genuinely having fun in San Francisco. A World Series win could help influence him into re-signing with the Giants if the offer will be on the table down the road. Another key factor for his looming decision is his agent, Scott Boras.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Nick Pivetta Had Compelling Offer With Red Sox Bench Shorthanded

Nick Pivetta was prepared to put his blistering speed on full display if the situation necessitated it Friday night. With Hunter Renfroe, Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo all suddenly unavailable, the Boston Red Sox were running shorthanded on the bench. They had just Travis Shaw, J.D. Martinez and Kevin Plawecki available, none of whom present particularly appealing pinch-running options.
MLBUSA Today

Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros finally have their primary lineup back together on the field. The AL West leaders also have left-hander Framber Valdez throwing strikes. Yordan Álvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and Valdez had another impressive start in...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Salvador Perez Continues Slugging In Seattle

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Salvador Perez homered for the fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon, launching...
MLByourvalley.net

Milwaukee-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging. Jorge Polanco strikes out swinging. Rob Refsnyder singles to second base. Josh Donaldson homers to left field. Rob Refsnyder scores. Miguel Sano singles to shallow left field. Ryan Jeffers flies out to deep left field to Jace Peterson. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0...
MLByourvalley.net

Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Rockies first. Connor Joe singles to left center field. Brendan Rodgers grounds out to second base, Trea Turner to Brusdar Graterol. Connor Joe to second. Charlie Blackmon homers to right field. Connor Joe scores. C.J. Cron called out on strikes. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes. 2 runs, 2 hits,...
MLByourvalley.net

Arizona-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies third. Odubel Herrera lines out to shallow infield to Taylor Widener. Jean Segura singles to center field. Bryce Harper homers to center field. Jean Segura scores. J.T. Realmuto doubles to left field. Didi Gregorius flies out to deep center field to Jake McCarthy. J.T. Realmuto to third. Brad Miller grounds out to second base, Josh Rojas to Christian Walker.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Rowdy Tellez, Luis Urias slug Brewers past Twins

Rowdy Tellez belted a three-run homer as the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Luis Urias also went deep and Kolten Wong had two doubles and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Christian Yelich and Jackie Bradley Jr....
MLBtucsonpost.com

MLB roundup: Yasmani Grandal's 8 RBIs propel White Sox to 17-13 win

Yasmani Grandal went 4-for-6 with a double, two homers and eight RBIs in his first game back from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox stormed to a 17-13 win over the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Grandal hit a pair of three-run shots and tied the single-game...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 8/28/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLByourvalley.net

St. Louis-Pittsburgh Runs

Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado flies out to deep center field to Bryan Reynolds. Yadier Molina singles to deep right center field. Dylan Carlson walks. Yadier Molina to second. Edmundo Sosa triples to deep left center field. Dylan Carlson scores. Yadier Molina scores. Harrison Bader grounds out to shallow infield, Steven Brault to Colin Moran. Adam Wainwright grounds out to shortstop, Kevin Newman to Colin Moran.
MLByourvalley.net

Boston-Cleveland Runs

Red sox first. Jarren Duran pops out to shallow infield to Jose Ramirez. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. J.D. Martinez singles to shallow center field. Xander Bogaerts doubles to left field, tagged out at third, Daniel Johnson to Amed Rosario to Bobby Bradley to Jose Ramirez. J.D. Martinez scores. Fielding error by Daniel Johnson. Rafael Devers grounds out to shallow infield, Cal Quantrill to Bobby Bradley.
MLByourvalley.net

Toronto-Detroit Runs

Blue jays sixth. Bo Bichette grounds out to second base, Willi Castro to Jonathan Schoop. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounds out to third base, Jeimer Candelario to Jonathan Schoop. Alejandro Kirk homers to left field. Corey Dickerson walks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singles to left field. Corey Dickerson to second. Teoscar Hernandez pinch-hitting for Breyvic Valera. Teoscar Hernandez flies out to right field to Robbie Grossman.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/28/21: Justin Dunn, Franmil Reyes, and Kenta Maeda

Hello everybody and welcome to Saturday! Here’s what’s going on in baseball. M’s 2021 third rounder Michael Morales got roughed up in his first professional outing. We’ve got an update on Justin Dunn. The Mariners are hoping RJHP Justin Dunn can progress to throwing off a bullpen soon in the...
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Keibert Ruiz gets the call; Jesus Luzardo, Glenn Otto come through

Keibert Ruiz won't be making his major-league debut when the Nationals call him up Monday. The 23-year-old has already appeared for the Dodgers, both this year and last. But this is his first legitimate chance to stake out playing time as opposed to just filling an opening on the roster. In short, the Nationals are making their catcher of the future their catcher of the present.
MLByourvalley.net

Cincinnati-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto. Jazz Chisholm Jr. lines out to deep right center field to Nick Castellanos. Jesus Aguilar singles to center field. Jesus Sanchez homers to right field. Jesus Aguilar scores. Brian Anderson grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Joey Votto.

Comments / 0

Community Policy