Last fall the Luverne girls cross country team claimed an unofficial state championship. This time the Cardinals are aiming for the real deal. The Luverne girls of head coach Pete Janiszeski appear to be the class of southwest Minnesota — and perhaps all of Class A. Six of the Cards’ top nine runners from 2020 are returning, a group led by senior Tenley Nelson and sophomore Jenna DeBates, and Luverne’s girls are No. 1 in the state cross country coaches’ preseason rankings. Nelson and DeBates are ranked third and fifth, respectively, in the coaches’ preseason poll.