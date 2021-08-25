Cancel
The Staves Announce Early 2022 Good Woman Tour Dates

By Alison Alber
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the beginning of the year, British indie-folk band The Staves released their album Good Woman. Now, the sister trio announced their tour for the album. The band will be hitting the road almost exactly a year after releasing the record. The tour will kick off on February 9 at Trees in Dallas, TX at Tree’s and just one day later, on February 10th, at the famous Emo’s in Austin, TX. The tour features a list of dates all over North America, and will ultimately conclude on March 15th, in Los Angeles, CA, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. You can check out the entire list of tour dates below.

