Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Beyond the Push for Free Community College

By Ray Domanico
manhattan-institute.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow is the time to reimagine the institution to help power a more inclusive economy. To President Biden and many of his allies, free community college is one of the best vehicles of upward mobility, a “ladder to the middle class,” as one economist put it. Earlier this month, Senate Democrats began the process of fulfilling this longstanding priority for their party, including a $109 billion expenditure on free community college in their sweeping budget plan. The administration is seeking to make higher education more accessible in other ways, proposing a $85 billion increase in federal Pell Grants that help cover the costs of college.

www.manhattan-institute.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#Economy#Education Policy#Senate Democrats#Federal Pell Grants#The Manhattan Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
CollegesLake County Record Bee

Community colleges offer cash, textbooks to students who get vaccinated

Jaime Barrientos, a psychology student at Los Angeles Mission College, was searching for information on fall classes a couple weeks ago when he noticed that coronavirus vaccines were being offered during on-campus registration. He messaged a friend who was also unvaccinated and hadn’t planned on getting the shot, and the two of them spent the afternoon in the school’s library filling out paperwork for their first dose of the Pfizer regimen.
Collegesfox5dc.com

Several colleges, universities cancel tuition debt for students for COVID-19 relief

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to overshadow the economy, many colleges and universities are easing the financial burden of their students and canceling tuition debts. City University of New York announced last month that it is using federal coronavirus relief funds to erase up to $125 million in debt and unpaid fees for more than 50,000 students who were enrolled during the pandemic.
Collegescommunityvoiceks.com

Black Colleges Across the Country Have Cancelled Millions in Student Debt

While federal lawmakers continue to negotiate a long-term solution to student loan debt, Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) nationwide have chosen to take matters into their own hands to eliminate their students from debt. The CARES Act provided relief to several HBCUs; Langston University, Lincoln University, Hampton University, and...
Campbell County, WYcowboystatedaily.com

Gillette Community College District Approved by Voters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Campbell County voters today approved the formation of an independent Gillette Community College District. There were 5,924 ballots cast in the special election. Of those, 4,160 voters were for the formation of the district with 1,724 votes against. The balance was undervotes and overvotes.
CollegesPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

From Free Pizza To Free Tuition, Colleges Try Everything To Get Students Vaccinated

In late July, Jeremiah Monteiro, a rising sophomore at Purdue University, got a surprise visit from his school's mascot. The black and yellow train, known as the Boilermaker Special, pulled up to Monteiro's family home in Naperville, Ill., and Purdue officials presented the sophomore with a Willy Wonka-inspired golden ticket worth $9,992, the equivalent of a year's in-state tuition at the Indiana school.
Connecticut StateWTNH.com

CT state and community college students to have access to free mental health telehealth services

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thanks to COVID-19 relief money, all community college students in Connecticut have access to free mental health services. Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) has partnered with the telehealth company TimelyMD, giving students access to free, 24/7 telehealth options to provide health and counseling services. It begins with the upcoming fall semester.
CollegesPosted by
Washington Monthly

Free College if You Serve

Matt Hudson-Flege was a high school senior when the 9/11 terror attacks occurred. Filled with a desire to do something for his country, he considered joining the Army, but decided he was “too much of a hippie,” he recalls. Going straight to college didn’t seem quite right either, though he applied to a few.
Cuyahoga County, OHNews-Herald.com

Cuyahoga Community College unveils Tri-C College Comeback program

Cuyahoga Community College has announced the debut of the Tri-C College Comeback program, a new initiative with the goal of forgiving student debt and encouraging students to return to Tri-C and complete their degrees and certificates. This program pairs with the college’s existing Student Debt Forgiveness program to provide two...
Collegesmauinow.com

UH Graduates Among Nationʻs Best on Student Debt

WalletHub has once again concluded that Hawaiʻi college graduates are among the least likely to leave school with debt. And for those who do graduate with debt, they owe among the least in the country. Among the states and territories, Hawaiʻi enjoys the second lowest percentage of college graduates with...
CollegesWebMD

This College Will Charge $750 Fee to Unvaccinated Students

Aug. 10, 2021 -- West Virginia Wesleyan College will charge a $750 fee to students who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester. The first day of classes is Aug. 23. The fee will be charged if students don’t submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 7, according to The Associated Press.
Charitiesvirginia.edu

$80M Fundraising Year Powers Support for UVA Darden Students and Faculty

The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announced another transformational year for fundraising, with $80.1 million in new commitments. Combined with an additional $3.8 million in matching funds from UVA’s Bicentennial Scholars Fund and Bicentennial Professors Fund, the total impact of philanthropy to Darden for the 2021 fiscal year, which ended on 30 June, is $83.9 million.
Collegesdefendernetwork.com

Why a growing number of HBCUs are canceling student debt

Many people saw their finances suffer greatly during the past year and a half due to the global pandemic, and it goes without saying that college students had it extra rough by dealing with massive disruptions in their academic plans while still being required to cover the bill or take out loans for their education.
Collegesmarketplace.org

Letting students work and learn during a unique college gap year

For decades, thousands of students have postponed the start of a college education to experience a “gap year,” typically a period of travel, volunteering or working to save money for tuition. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many students to re-evaluate their college plans. About 120,000 more high school graduates opted to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy