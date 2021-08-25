Cancel
Defense falters early, bats go quiet as Kansas City Royals win streak ends in Houston

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Defensive miscues put the Kansas City Royals in an early hole, and their offense never got started as the four-game win streak came to an end on Tuesday night in Houston. The Royals had just four hits and were shut out for the eighth time this season in a 4-0 loss to the Houston Astros in front of an announced 22,964 at Minute Maid Park. They can still salvage a series victory with a win on Wednesday afternoon.

