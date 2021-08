Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered no signal on the timing of the taper at Jackson Hole and that left the market more confident that a September move was coming. But it was the way Powell and other Fed speakers began to shape the taper message in a new way. Gold had its 2nd biggest weekly gain of the year and the US dollar fell across the board after the speech, while risk trades soared. US pending home sales top the economic calendar to start a busy week. Ashraf's latest Youtube video identifies the 2 new ways the Fed is shaping the taper message, while addressing the latest signals from the Gold/Silver ratio.