Bitcoin hashrate triples since June 28 in recovery from China syndrome

BTC hashrate - CryptoQuant. The recovery of the BTC hashrate means that the network is much more secure and harder to attack. The average Bitcoin hashrate — the amount of computing power in the network — hit an all-time high of 197.6 EH/s on May 13 according to Bitinfocharts. Over the six weeks or so that followed, it slumped by more than 65% as mining rigs across China were powered down for the “great miner migration”.