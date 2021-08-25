Terrie Sultan Remembers Her Friendship with Chuck Close
My friendship with Chuck Close extends for more than 25 years, through two exhibitions, two books and dozens of talks and interviews. “Chuck Close Prints: Process and Collaboration,” which I organized while director of the Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston, became a traveling show that was hosted by more than a dozen prestigious museums internationally. It reached so many venues over such a long period of time that Chuck called the project “the ‘Cats’ of the art world.”sagharborexpress.com
