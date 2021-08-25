Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Terrie Sultan Remembers Her Friendship with Chuck Close

By Editorial Board
sagharborexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy friendship with Chuck Close extends for more than 25 years, through two exhibitions, two books and dozens of talks and interviews. “Chuck Close Prints: Process and Collaboration,” which I organized while director of the Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston, became a traveling show that was hosted by more than a dozen prestigious museums internationally. It reached so many venues over such a long period of time that Chuck called the project “the ‘Cats’ of the art world.”

sagharborexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Close
Person
Michael Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#Art Exhibitions#The Blaffer Art Museum#The University Of Houston#The Parrish Art Museum#The New Yorker#American#The Whitney Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
InsideHook

Chuck Close, Noted Portrait Artist, Dead at 81

Many artists leave a complicated legacy behind them after they’ve died. When it comes to Chuck Close, known for his massive works of portraiture, that maxim is especially true. The New York Times reports that Close died at the age of 81 on Thursday as a result of cardiopulmonary failure. He leaves behind an impressive array of work.
Visual Artnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Artist Chuck Close dies at 81; Alan Avery Art Company reflects on Close's legacy

Photorealist artist Chuck Close, best known for his larger-than-life portraits and whose work was on exhibit at Buckhead's Alan Avery Art Company, has died at 81. According to Close's John Silberman, Close died Aug. 19 in a hospital in Oceanside, New York. Silberman told The New York Times Close died from cardiopulmonary failure.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Famed painter Chuck Close, whose roots were here, dies at 81

EVERETT — Chuck Close, an internationally known painter and photographer with roots in Snohomish County, died Thursday in New York, where he spent most of his life. His death at a hospital in Oceanside, New York, was announced by his lawyer, John Silberman, according to The New York Times. He was 81.
EntertainmentPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Chuck Close, renowned photorealist painter, dies at age 81

NEW YORK — Chuck Close, the artist whose giant photorealist paintings entranced viewers, died Thursday. He was 81. Mr. Close died at a hospital in Oceanside, his lawyer John Silberman confirmed. His cause of death was not announced. In 2017 and 2018, multiple women who had worked with Mr. Close...
Visual ArtVulture

Chuck Close, Artist Mutineer

After Andy Warhol and maybe Keith Haring, Chuck Close is the most recognizable artist in America. His gigantic gridded, pixelated abstract vivisections and dissections changed the face of portraiture in art history. Good and bad, his pictures combine dispassionate mathematical basic skills and a workaday, rote approach with sensationalist Baroque optical pow. His impact on American painting of the 1970s through the 1980s was enormous. Close was a living avatar of a return to painting, an old-school downtown art hero become poster child for the potential of post-minimalist and conceptual strategies to break through to the wider world. What he did took guts, follow-through, doggedness, and a certain amount of bluster, brazenness, and intractability. Close, who, four years ago, was accused of sexual harassment by several women who came to his studio and posed for him, possessed all these qualities in abundance.
Celebritieskrwg.org

Chuck Close, Creator Of Gigantic Portraits, Has Died At 81

Chuck Close's face made him famous — his face on canvas, that is. Gigantic, up close and personal, his black and white 1968 Big Self-Portrait leaves nothing to the imagination. You can see every spike of stubble, every wisp of uncombed hair, every curl of smoke from his cigarette. It was a bold opening statement from someone who went on to become one of the best-known portraitists of his generation, who died today at age 81.
Visual ArtSmithsonian

In Memoriam: Chuck Close 1940–2021

Chuck Close focused on large-scale heads for most of his long career as an artist, varying his materials, but not his efforts, to make a person’s face into an overwhelming, impersonal presence. He made portraits of friends, family members, and models for many years, but he also created a number of self-portraits.
Visual ArtPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Reckoning With the Monumental—and Damaged—Legacy of Chuck Close

Chuck Close, who died of congestive heart failure last week, was an oversized art-world presence for more than half a century. As Roberta Smith pointed out in her compelling New York Times appraisal, Close’s career had three phases: the enormous photo-realist, mostly black and white portraits and self-portraits that brought him instant fame; the looser, more colorful, partly abstract ones that he amazed us with after suffering a collapsed spinal artery that left him paralyzed from the neck down; and the charges of sexually abusing women that brought about his downfall and banishment from the art world.
Visual ArtSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: New Bob Ross documentary paints dark picture around artist’s joyful legacy

He painted soothing landscapes, gently addressing his TV audience in a near-whisper. You can do this, he’d say to his viewers. Anyone and everyone can paint. Bob Ross was a walking affirmation, so cheerful and calming that he became a pop culture symbol of peace and happiness, with a dab of kitsch. It’s not uncommon to see a hipster in a Bob Ross T-shirt. But where did that shirt come from? How did Ross’ visage, topped off with his signature perm, become so ubiquitous? The answers, contradicting a man who loved the word “happy” (a happy cloud, a happy tree), are quite sad. The new Netflix documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed,” produced by husband-and-wife team Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, paints a picture of naked opportunism that shattered Ross’ legacy. It’s the story of how a man became an industry, and how his family was gradually, systematically left out in the cold.
New York City, NYMinneapolis Star Tribune

Chuck Close, artist of monumental grids, dies at 81

NEW YORK — Chuck Close, a painter, photographer and printmaker best known for his monumental grid portraits and photo-based paintings of family and famous friends, has died. He was 81. His attorney, John Silberman, said Close died Thursday at a hospital in Oceanside, New York. He did not give a...
CelebritiesSmithonian

Chuck Close, Artist Whose Photorealist Portraits Captivated America, Dies at 81

Chuck Close, the acclaimed American artist known for his stunning photorealist portraits, died last Thursday at age 81. As Ken Johnson and Robin Pogrebin report for the New York Times, the painter died of congestive heart failure in a hospital in Oceanside, New York. He’d gained fame in the 1970s and ’80s by creating larger-than-life portraits of himself, his family and his friends, but faced accusations of sexual harassment later in his career.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter DannieLynn Birkhead Visits Locations That Shaped Her Late Mom's Life

DannieLynn Birkhead is retracing the life of her mother, Anna Nicole Smith, over 14 years after her death. For the first time, the late model and reality star's 14-year-old daughter is visiting her mom's hometown of Mexia, Texas, where Anna Nicole spent part of her childhood, alongside her father, Larry Birkhead. The father-daughter duo meets with one of Anna Nicole's high school friends and checks out the places she frequented before becoming famous, all as part of a new 20/20 special.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

The hosts of Good Morning America (GMA) are beloved cultural staples, and it's always devastating for fans when they decide to part ways with ABC. Anchor Robin Roberts has previously taken a leave of absence from the show for health-related issues, but it appears that she's once more leaving the production. After posting a sweet goodbye message to Instagram, fans want to know: Why did Robin Roberts leave GMA?
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy