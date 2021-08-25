Cancel
World

Apink’s Jung Eun Ji Takes Legal Action Against Stalker

By D. Kim
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJung Eun Ji has taken action against a stalker. On August 25, Apink’s agency released the following statement:. Hello, this is Play M Entertainment. On August 20 (Friday), we filed a legal complaint via the law firm Wooree against a perpetrator who has stalked our artist Jung Eun Ji since March 2020 for violation of the Punishment of Minor Offenses Act and the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc.

Jung Eun Ji
