Apink’s Jung Eun Ji Takes Legal Action Against Stalker

Actress Kim Ji Eun has been diagnosed with COVID-19. On August 19, her agency, HB Entertainment, stated, “Kim Ji Eun tested positive for COVID-19 today. After she finished filming her drama on August 11, she attended a meal at which she crossed paths with a confirmed COVID-19 case. She went to get tested right away and received a negative test result on August 17. However, in accordance with the disease control guidelines, she went into self-quarantine. After feeling symptoms of ill health, she was tested again and received a positive test result. She will now enter a treatment facility.”