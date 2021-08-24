Mildred Carol Thomas
Mildred Carol Thomas, 74, of Laurel passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Merit Health-Wesley in Hattiesburg. She was born Saturday, Dec. 7, 1946, in Quitman. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 1 at Salem Heights Baptist Church with burial to follow in Vossburg Cemetery. Brother Brent Benson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.www.leader-call.com
Comments / 0