Nature Photography Exhibit on Display at N.C. Arboretum Through Sept. 5th

A Life in the Wild, featuring more than 40 large-format images from award-winning nature photographer Thomas D. Mangelsen, is now on display at the North Carolina Arboretum. Mangelsen has devoted decades of his life to documenting wild places across the globe and the remarkable creatures that inhabit them, and a curated selection can be viewed in the Baker Exhibit Center. The exhibit is shown in conjunction with the ongoing Wild Art outdoor sculpture showcase currently on display in the Arboretum gardens.