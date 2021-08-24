Cancel
How To: Get Rid of Booklice

By Melissa Graham
Books can be used in several ways in the home, sometimes as decor on a bookshelf or as reference materials in a library. Vintage books can also be repurposed for use in craft activities for creative decor. However, older books can also attract unwanted insects such as booklice, which inhabit moist areas and feed on mold and mildew. If you need to know how to get rid of booklice, the following steps can guide you through the process. Getting rid of the lice is usually successful—but uncovering booklice could also mean a mold issue, which might require professional attention. With these tips, you’ll be able to identify the areas most susceptible to booklice infestation and learn how to prevent the problem.

