Packing It Up / Top North runners finish as groups in wins against East

The Columbus North boys and girls cross-country teams had the same plan for Tuesday night’s heat-delayed dual meet against Columbus East at Ceraland. The top several runners from both the second-ranked boys and second-ranked girls teams ran together as a pack for the entire 5,000 meters (3.1 miles), albeit at a much slower-than-normal pace because of the heat. Although the Bull Dogs won both meets by 15-50 scores, the focus was on getting in a good workout.