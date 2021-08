No one likes the back and forth, hot and cold parts of relationships. To get the message across, up and coming singer Kendre Jae released the official music video for her Saweetie-assisted song, “Seesaw,” from the rapper’s Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1. Released on April 16, the EP features a collective of artists handpicked by the “Icy Girl” artist herself. Saweetie described the 7-track project as a new tradition where “every summer I’m sharing my platform and dropping a fly a** playlist featuring artists who are up next.” Directed by Slater, the visual stars Dreamville rapper Cozz and ranges in tone...