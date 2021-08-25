Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Annie Morris’ towering sculptures balance grief, hope and defiance

By Harriet Lloyd-Smith
Wallpaper*
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vibrant, towering works of British artist Annie Morris are charged with energy, optimism and resilience. Her forthcoming exhibition, ‘When A Happy Thing Falls’, opens on 18 September 2021 in Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s Weston Gallery and coincides with a show at Timothy Taylor London and inclusion in Frieze Sculpture 2021.

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rainer Maria Rilke
Person
Annie Morris
Person
Idris Khan
Person
Barbara Hepworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronze Sculpture#Sculptures#Art#Yorkshire Sculpture Park#British#Frieze Sculpture 2021#Stoke Newington#Cole Des Beaux Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Visual ArtHarper's Bazaar

Claire Luxton’s new mural is an artist’s love letter to nature

“When I first saw it I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s me in a teacup!’” laughs the artist Claire Luxton, referencing the moment she first saw Wedgwood’s new Wonderlust collection, which acted as the inspiration for her extravagant new mural. “It had been so many months of studying the archives and researching, and then working on the 3D prints and layouts, so to finally see it in real life was amazing. Each piece felt like an art object – they’re just so precious.”
Visual Artgeorgetowner.com

Van Gogh Show Dazzles

We’ve been hearing the hype about “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.” It certainly sounds appealing: an interactive visual extravaganza — light projections, virtual reality — on the life and works of the Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh, a troubled but genius soul who left the world at the age of 37 and us his brilliant art.
MuseumsVoice of America

Virtual Museum Highlights Paintings of Vincent Van Gogh

Known for his extraordinary, eye-catching colorful images, Vincent Van Gogh is one of the world’s most famous 19th-century painters. Now, large-scale copies of his artwork can be viewed through digital technology at two exhibits traveling around the world. VOA’s Deborah Block takes us to one of them in Washington. Camera:...
Visual Artartvoice.com

Most Well-Known Painter Artists In The World

There is no doubt, art plays a major role in the history of many countries – France, Spain, Germany, and the United States. Since Neanderthal artists began creating cave drawings, painting styles have been developed. Some of the most popular painting styles include expressionism, abstract, impressionism, modernism, surrealism, and Cubism. Each painting style has unique textures and brushstrokes. Enthusiasts and investors find themselves caught up in the techniques and practices that are combined to create some of the world’s most famous pieces of art. And this is not to mention the people who have tried their hand at painting. Unfortunately, only a few of these individuals will go on to become famous artists.
Visual ArtPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: Do you see the smile? Why Sanford Biggers’ painting will put one on your face

If you look at a painting and smile, it is disconcerting to suddenly realize that the painting is smiling back. This pleasantly perturbing exchange happens more than once in “Sanford Biggers: Codeswitch,” the fine traveling survey from the Bronx Museum of the Arts of paintings from the last decade by the Harlem-based artist, currently at the California African American Museum. Biggers’ skillful interactivity is one engaging leitmotif in the show.
MuseumsNPR

At The 'Museum Of Black Joy,' It's The Everyday Moments That Go On Display

The first words greeting visitors to the digital Museum of Black Joy are simple and affirmative:. "I see you. You are beautiful." Before curator and creator Andrea Walls started exploring photography, she was a Pushcart Prize nominated poet. Clad in a red flat cap and a black V-neck shirt, the 57-year-old spoke to NPR from her combination garage and studio in Philadelphia, where she launched this "borderless exhibition" on the first day of a terrible year, January 2020. The news was filled with rancor, she remembers. Stories of strife and animosity dominated headlines and social media. Many of those stories were about violence directed against minorities and people of color.
Visual Artnewcity.com

Brushed Off: A Review of “Another History of Art” by Anita Kunz

Toronto-based illustrator Anita Kunz’s new book is billed as an alternate art history. In “Another History of Art,” Kunz presents fictional female artists by playing off the names and biographies of nonfictional male artists, then concocting paintings of their most iconic works. For instance, Jane Singer Sargeant’s “Madame XX” depicts the opposite of the slender and ghostly white socialite in a black gown with a plump and tattooed POC gazing off in the same direction. Elsa Schiele’s distorted nude wears Louboutins, and the central figure of Johanna Vermeer’s “Woman with the Faux Earring” (not “Girl,” get it?) has eyes the size of fried eggs.
Museumshypebeast.com

Moma New York Is Showcasing an Incredible Retrospective on Alexander Calder

An ode to one of America’s greatest artists. Few artists can take an existing medium and completely reinvent it. Alexander Calder is one such artist, who took the idle grounds of sculpture and brought a kinetic dynamism that continues to spin the minds of millions to this day. To celebrate one of America’s most revered artists, New York’s Museum of Modern Art is holding a retrospective, entitled, “Alexander Calder: Modern from the Start.”
Visual Artflaunt.com

Art Is the Greatest Medium for the Expression of Raw Human Emotions, Says Bolli Blas

Before the written word and the creation of our extensive vocabulary, humans used other means of expression. From the earliest hieroglyphs of Egypt to the masterworks of Leonardo Di Vinci, we have been using art to express our truest emotions for thousands of years. Visual artist Bolli Blas believes that art has been used throughout the years to convey our rawest emotions because it can say a thousand words with a single brushstroke.
Visual ArtPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Caftans, Galleries, and Sunset Sails: How Four Artists Do Vacation in Hydra, Greece

When the New York-born-and-raised photographer Mirabelle Marden invited a handful of her closest friends—the musician Diego Dueñas, Régime des Fleurs’s Alia Raza, and the artist Olympia Scarry—to visit her at her family’s retreat on Hydra, Greece this summer, the response was unanimous: “We all said, ‘Let’s do it,’” recalls Raza, who, between a recent transatlantic move and the launch of her new skin-care line, Topi Botanic, was long overdue for an opportunity to unplug. “I travel a lot for my job, but this was a rare thing for me,” she continues. “A trip that was an actual holiday.” Fast forward to July, Dueñas, Raza, and Scarry convened in Athens, where they dined at the Asian fusion bistro Nolan and took in art both old and new (the Benaki Museum and Rebecca Camhi Gallery were standouts, says Raza). From there, they boarded the two-hour ferry to the Aegean island.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Turning ideas into art with Es Devlin

It’s an age-old complex for any creative: how to transform a groundbreaking abstract concept into a tangible piece of art. Renowned artist and designer Es Devlin might just have an answer by unlocking the door to her creative process. In a newly-launched lesson for educational streaming platform Masterclass, Devlin offers...
Museumsdesignboom.com

studio roosegaarde's surreal liquid landscape starts rippling by stepping on it

Artist daan roosegaarde transformed a solid grass surface into a surreal liquid landscape as an artwork at the contemporary open-air museum arte sella in italy. the mesmerizing scenery of grass invites guests to interact, step on it and experience the astonishing fluid motion. the project provides a playful dialogue between people and nature, revealing our harmonious coexistence with the environment.
Entertainmentartreview.com

Jean-Luc Nancy, philosopher whose thinking spanned politics to On Kawara and Caravaggio, 1940–2021

Jean-Luc Nancy, the French philosopher whose writing ranged from politics to art and film, has died. He was best known for his innovative, radical rereading of past thinkers: taking in Kant, Schelling, Sartre and Heidegger he posited freedom as a mode of personal property in L’Expérience de la liberté (1988); his 1993 book Le sens du monde (The Sense of the World) questioned what we mean when we say we live in the world, rather than above or apart from it, inspired by the writing of Nietzsche, Hegel, Marx, Levinas, Lacan, Derrida, and Deleuze.
DesignWallpaper*

King Houndekpinkou: space-age meets tradition in ceramic art

Benin in West Africa, and Japan in the Far East. Ancestral pottery and space-age video games. King Houndekpinkou, an emerging ceramic artist based in Paris, pulls together these seemingly disparate influences to create sculptures characterised by bursts of bold colour, playful spikes and cracked surfaces. They are not indebted to any style or school, but instead reflect his background and perspective: a life defined by happy accidents.
Scottsdale, AZfrontdoorsmedia.com

Frontdoors Review: Immersive Van Gogh

The new Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at the also-new Lighthouse Artspace in Scottsdale. We’ll start with the space — it’s a revamp of the old movie theater space in Galleria Corporate Center to basically be a big, blank canvas for the projection of art. While the gallery may be a blank slate, the entryway and lobby is very much not — it’s been completely designed to showcase the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, including some unique Scottsdale-specific touches.
Museumshypebeast.com

A 17th Century Vermeer Painting Will Finally Go on View in Its Original State

After an intensive restoration process. The Gemäldegalerie Alte Meister (Old Masters Picture Gallery) in Dresden, Germany has finally finished restoring the Girl Reading a Letter at an Open Window painted by the legendary Johannes Vermeer. The art dates back to 1657–59, when the work is believed to have been painted by the Dutch master.
PhotographyWallpaper*

Paul Mpagi Sepuya: mirrors, exposure and concealment

Paul Mpagi Sepuya has one of the most distinctive aesthetics in 21st-century photography. In an age of ripe discussions about representation and identity, Sepuya, who is known for placing himself and his camera in the centre of his portraits, exposes the mechanics of image-making and identity construction with each shutter release. His use of mirrors to explore the unbound possibilities of portraiture reveals the complicated system of self-perception.
ScienceTelegraph

Lost woodworking secrets behind Stradivarius violins revealed

Since the 18th century, violin makers have desperately sought to recreate the unrivalled sound of a Stradivarius instrument. Now, almost 300 years later, they may finally have a chance. Scientists trying to unlock the secrets to the violins’ famously smooth sound have discovered that a special coating of salt and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy