Washington Nationals promote pair of 1st Round picks to Triple-A Rochester...

Washington Nationals’ closer Kyle Finnegan issued a leadoff walk to Pete Alonso in the first at bat of the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday night, in the series opener with New York’s Mets in Citi Field, but the reliever got a ground ball up the middle from Francisco Lindor in the next at bat that Nats’ second baseman García dove on, before making a backhand toss, or a “bounce pass” as a reporter called it, from his stomach to get the ball over to Alcides Escobar at second in time for a force and out No. 1.