Washington Nationals promote pair of 1st Round picks to Triple-A Rochester...

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCade Cavalli, the top-ranked pitcher in the Washington Nationals’ organization, on MLB’s list of the organization’s top prospects, and the club’s top pick in the 2020 Draft, had a 1.77 ERA with 12 walks and 71 strikeouts in seven starts and 40 2⁄3 IP at High-A Wilmington before the 23-year-old right-hander was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg, where he put up a 2.79 ERA with 35 walks and 80 Ks in 58 IP before he was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

