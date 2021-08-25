Cancel
Glynn County, GA

Golden Isles deluged, more rain on the way

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 6 days ago
A soggy weather system has saturated the Golden Isles during the past two days, with more gray skies and rainfall on the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain fell in Glynn County from midnight to 2 p.m. Tuesday, said meteorologist Katie Nguyen of the weather service. Much of that total fell when a storm system stalled in the region beginning around midmorning Tuesday, she said. The deluge prompted the weather service to issue a flood warning for all of Glynn County until 5 p.m.

The weather service recorded between 3 and 5 inches of rainfall in northern Camden County near the Glynn County line from midnight to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nguyen said.

And a 60 percent chance of rain was forecast through the night Wednesday.

“It is definitely kind of just pouring down on y’all up there,” Nguyen said.

More is coming. A 70 percent chance of rain is in the forecast during daytime hours Wednesday, punctuated by scattered thunderstorms. Up to an inch of rain is in the forecast for Glynn County, but heavier downpours are likely in concentrated areas, Nguyen said.

“As far as (Wednesday) goes, we’re looking at an inch or less,” she said. “But if something happens right on top of you, like you had today, you could see a lot more than that.”

Tuesday’s daylong downpour followed a rainy Monday, during which the weather service recorded nearly an inch (.81 inches) of rain at McKinnon St. Simons Airport on the island, Nguyen said. However, weather service radar indicated up to 2 inches of rain fell in some spots in the county, she said.

The rain is expected to let up Wednesday night, followed by a 40 percent chance of rain throughout Thursday. A 60 percent chance of rain is forecast during daylight hours Friday, giving way to a slight chance of rain that evening.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain Friday.

Our soggy situation is the result of competing foul-weather systems, one coming up from the Gulf coast and another off the Atlantic coast. Folks from here to Apalachicola on the Florida panhandle are pretty much in the same boat, she said.

“What’s currently happening is your sort of sandwiched between two ridges of high pressure, roughly from St. Simons to Apalachicola,” Nguyen said. “They’re just pretty much sitting there. We’ve got pretty heavy moisture in that whole area.”

