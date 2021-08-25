Kevin Hayes shares emotional post after the passing of his brother, Jimmy

DORCHESTER (CBS) – Friends and family paid their final respects Monday to former Bruins player Jimmy Hayes, who died suddenly last week at the age of 31. Hayes was found dead at his home in Milton on August 23. The cause of death is not yet known, but is reportedly not considered suspicious. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages two years old and three months old. The funeral mass was held Monday at St. Ann’s Church in Neponset. Hayes grew up in Dorchester and played at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham before a three-year career at Boston College. He won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles as a sophomore in 2010. The winger was traded to his hometown Bruins in 2015 in exchange for Reilly Smith, and signed a three-year extension a few days after he was acquired by Boston. “Jimmy lived for hockey at a very young age and was determined to have success within his career,” Hayes’ obituary reads. “The hockey community brought so much joy to his life and will always be a big part of Jimmy. Jimmy will be dearly missed everyday by his countless friends and family.”