Kevin Hayes shares emotional post after the passing of his brother, Jimmy

By Jimmy Hayes, Kevin Hayes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hockey world was dealt a brutal blow this week when it was discovered that former Boston College and NHL hockey player Jimmy Hayes had passed away. Not much is known about the death of the 31-year-old, but the whole hockey world focused on sharing condolences with the Hayes family and all those that knew Jimmy.

Jimmy Hayes’ wife shared a heartfelt message to social media a day after the former NHLer died unexpectedly at the age of 31. “My angel I love you so much,” Kristen Hayes wrote Tuesday on her Instagram Story, over a photo of Hayes holding the couple’s two sons, 2-year-old Beau and 3-month-old Mac. “I miss you. I don’t know how I’m going to do life without you. You should be here. This isn’t fair.”
'My angel I love you so much,' Kristen Hayes writes on her Instagram Story over a picture of Jimmy holding their two sons, three-month-old Mac, and 2-year-old Beau. AceShowbiz - Jimmy Hayes's wife addresses the athlete's sudden death earlier this week. Kristen Hayes took to her Instagram account to talk how she cope with the former NHL player's passing.
Jimmy Hayes' wife says she's devastated over the death of the former NHL player ... writing on her social media page on Tuesday, "I don't know how I'm going to do life without you." Kristen Hayes posted the heartfelt message on her Instagram over a picture of Jimmy, adding, "My...
Funeral Held For Former Bruins Player Jimmy Hayes

DORCHESTER (CBS) –  Friends and family paid their final respects Monday to former Bruins player Jimmy Hayes, who died suddenly last week at the age of 31. Hayes was found dead at his home in Milton on August 23. The cause of death is not yet known, but is reportedly not considered suspicious. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages two years old and three months old. The funeral mass was held Monday at St. Ann’s Church in Neponset. Hayes grew up in Dorchester and played at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham before a three-year career at Boston College. He won an NCAA Championship with the Eagles as a sophomore in 2010. The winger was traded to his hometown Bruins in 2015 in exchange for Reilly Smith, and signed a three-year extension a few days after he was acquired by Boston. “Jimmy lived for hockey at a very young age and was determined to have success within his career,” Hayes’ obituary reads. “The hockey community brought so much joy to his life and will always be a big part of Jimmy. Jimmy will be dearly missed everyday by his countless friends and family.”
Jimmy Hayes’ wife shared a heartfelt message to social media a day after the former NHLer died unexpectedly at the age of 31. “My angel I love you so much,” Kristen Hayes wrote Tuesday on her Instagram Story, over a photo of Hayes holding the couple’s two sons, 2-year-old Beau and 3-month-old Mac. “I miss you. I don’t know how I’m going to do life without you. You should be here. This isn’t fair.”
A line of more than 200 people wrapped around the block outside Florian Hall in Dorchester Sunday afternoon, with people of all ages waiting patiently to pay their respects to former Bruins player and Boston College hockey star Jimmy Hayes, who died last week. Hundreds more had filtered through the...
Jimmy Hayes' Wife Says 'This Isn't Fair' After His Death: 'I Love You So Much'

Kristen Hayes paid tribute to her husband, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, a day after he died at their home in Massachusetts. "My angel I love you so much," Kristen wrote on her Instagram Story, which was posted alongside a picture of Hayes holding the couple's two sons, three-month-old Mac, and 2-year-old Beau. "I miss you. I don't know how I'm going to do life without you."
The late athlete previously played hockey for the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. AceShowbiz - The NHL community has lost one of its former players. Jimmy Hayes, who last played hockey during the 2018-2019 season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, died suddenly at the age of 31 just months after he welcomed his second child.
Jimmy Hayes, who played for the Bruins after starring at Boston College, dies unexpectedly at 31

The Boston hockey community is mourning Jimmy Hayes, who died unexpectedly Monday morning at 31 years old. Hayes, who was from Boston, played at Boston College and played two of his nine professional seasons in for the Bruins (2015-17). He was found at his home in Milton according to the Boston Globe. No cause of death has been reported, but it was not considered suspicious.
While contract negotiations are just inching closer and nothing cemented yet, it has at least been confirmed that Kirill Kaprizov will not be playing in the KHL next season. Meaning that the only team he can suit up for is the Minnesota Wild. [Hockey Wilderness]. The podcast HOSERS is back...
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins issued the following statements on the passing of Jimmy Hayes. The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time.

