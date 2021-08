Cabrera went 0-for-2 with two walks in Tuesday's loss to the Angels. Since hitting his 499th career home run Wednesday, Cabrera has gone just 1-for-11 with three walks. It's possible the milestone is weighing on him a bit, but the Tigers will keep getting him into the lineup regularly in the hope that he can reach the mark soon. Cabrera has 12 home runs this season across 94 games.