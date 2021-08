Dear Annie: I have a boyfriend of one year, and we are considering marriage, but we are not officially engaged. My problem is his sister, who lives in Paris. I've never seen or talked to "Amelie," but have been told a lot about her. She has been in Paris for three years, but no one knows what she is doing there, since she has no job experience. All her expenses are paid by her parents, but sometimes she calls my boyfriend collect demanding money. He always gives it to her. He also sends her expensive gifts on holidays and birthdays.