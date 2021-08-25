County manager selection generates controversy

The selection of Jeff Chapman as the lone finalist for the open county manager post has not been without controversy. Chapman, who was reelected as the county’s tax commissioner last year, has had his interest in the job voted on three times. The County Commission split the first vote 3-3 with one abstention. The second vote on July 1 went in Chapman’s favor 4-3, but he would pull out of the running two weeks later over concerns about the contract.