Inconsiderate Houseguests Unlikely To Be Invited Back

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

DEAR MISS MANNERS: When my very best friend of nearly 30 years visited my new home, she brought her daughter. To say the least, they were terrible houseguests. I share a communal property, including a swimming pool. A few highlights from the two-day visit: The daughter helped herself to all 12 towels at the pool (leaving none for other guests); she ruined carpets by not drying off before going inside; she ate so much there was not enough food for the other residents/guests at dinner; and she was caught snooping in everyone's homes -- drawers and kitchens, among other places.

www.arcamax.com

