Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Concert Connection: Gabriel Iglesias coming to Foxwoods Resort Casino

By John Atashian
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Gabriel Iglesias is set to perform two shows Sept. 5 at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket. Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 412,000,000 views and has over 15 million fans across social media. In 2018, he was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia. Iglesias is currently on his world tour, “Beyond The Fluffy”.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxwoods Resort Casino#Ridgefield Playhouse#Staples Center#Sydney Opera House#Foreigner Indian Ranch#Mashantucket Sept 5#Dunn Xfinity Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CBS New York

Tunnel To Towers Foundation Hosting ‘Never Forget Concert’ At Jones Beach

JONES BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — This year marks 20 years since the terror attacks on 9/11, and out on Long Island, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is hosting the “Never Forget Concert” at Jones Beach. “A thousand free tickets to first responders and front line workers across Long Island. It’s a great way to honor cops, firemen, EMTs, paramedics, nurses and others who put their life on the line every day to protect us,” Rep. Andrew Garbarino said. The concert takes place Saturday and will feature a long list of musicians, including Journey, John Fogerty, Wycleff Jean, Lee Brice and the Chainsmokers. Proceeds will go to providing mortgage-free homes for families of 9/11 victims and other first responders. For more information, visit t2t.org/never-forget-concert-announced-for-august-21.

Comments / 0

Community Policy