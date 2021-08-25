Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pre-holiday hermitting is a tedious consequence of this new era

By Greg Dickinson
Telegraph
 6 days ago

In a previous life, the run-up to a holiday was something to be enjoyed. It was a time to buy new summer clothes, pick up a few disposable cameras, perhaps work on your ‘base tan’ to prepare yourself for the impending sunning. The only reason your holiday might not go...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Greek#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthNBC News

How Australia went from being a 'Covid-free paradise' to 'a mess'

SYDNEY — You would have forgiven Australians for feeling smug during much of the Covid-19 pandemic. Early lockdowns combined with extremely strict border measures meant the virus was effectively snuffed out and, with the exception of one state, the country had been largely Covid-free since mid-2020. As case numbers and...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Which countries could be added to the red list?

The next tri-weekly review of the UK’s traffic light system for travel is fast approaching.An update is expected on or around 25 August, with the potential for more countries to be added to the government’s red list of “unsafe” holiday destinations.A total of 60 countries and territories are rated red at present. But which destinations are most at risk of being downgraded from amber to red this time around? Here’s what we know so far.Which countries are on the red list right now?There are currently 60 territories on the red list. Arrivals from these countries still need to quarantine...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

‘Complete rip-off’: Buckingham Palace inundated by bad reviews on TripAdvisor

Visitors to Buckingham Palace gardens have warned other tourists not to visit the Queen’s official residence in central London after flooding TripAdvisor with poor reviews.The gardens, which span 39 acres, opened to the public for the first time on 8 July and promised visitors the chance to picnic on the lawns and explore the gardens.Tickets cost £16.50 for an adult or £42 for a family with up to three children. Buckingham Palace’s website promised visitors would be able to enjoy the “beauty and calm of this walled oasis” and a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to picnic on the lawn”.But guests discovered large...
LifestyleTelegraph

Avebury in Wiltshire named UK's best village to visit

A Wiltshire village where visitors can “order a pint of bitter in the middle of a Neolithic henge” has been named the best in the UK by a Which? survey. Avebury’s English charm has beaten competition from picturesque rivals across the country, with its cricket pitch, thatched roofs, and "robed druids sinking pints” in the local.
U.K.Telegraph

What it's really like to live in the most expensive city in Britain

The problem with Winchester, as Jean Paul Sartre never said, is other people. When I first moved here, 13 years ago, you could drive through the centre of town at 5pm without stopping for any reason other than a red traffic light. Nowadays, there are so many cars that you might as well have stayed in London. And Winchester has just been named by the Halifax as the least affordable city in which to buy a house.
BusinessTelegraph

Beware, Boris: Britain is hurtling towards a winter of discontent

The August bank holiday is behind us and summer is all but over. With many schools back tomorrow and Parliament returning next week, September represents new beginnings, a time to consider what lies ahead – for the government and the UK as a whole. It strikes me that Britain, both...
WorldBBC

Sark: Two people test positive for Covid-19

Two people in Sark have tested positive for Covid-19 after developing symptoms. The Government of Sark said both patients were doing well and were self-isolating. In July the island, one of the smallest in the Channel Islands, recorded its first known case of the virus. At the time, the first...
U.K.BBC

Stonehenge: Welsh links 'damaged' by tourists

Areas of Wales with links to Stonehenge have been "damaged", as tourism to the spots increases. Pembrokeshire Coast National Park said many people had been drawn to the historic monuments in the Preseli hills after a BBC documentary linked them to the famous site in Wiltshire. Since then, fires have...
Public HealthTelegraph

Letters: The Government should pay young people to have their Covid jabs

SIR – A large chunk of the third of young people who haven’t been vaccinated are just plain idle. Almost every person in their 20s I know has happily had the vaccine (myself included), but I’m aware of one who said she simply “couldn’t be bothered”, and that she’s “bored” by the mere mention of vaccines. She’s not, however, scared of the vaccine. She’s not a conspiracy theorist.
LifestyleThe Independent

I’ve been away so long, I’m seeing England in a new light

For the first time in 20 months, I am officially back on British shores. I flew over during the weekend on a 350-person plane that only had 66 passengers (“Welcome to your own private jet!” said the head flight attendant as we took off) because, it turns out, Delta Island isn’t exactly a leading holiday destination for the rest of the world right now. We were delayed 20 minutes because some “special cargo” needed to be added to the hold last-minute (“Coffins,” whispered the man behind me, craning his neck out the window by the wing) and held hostage at immigration for a while as each passenger showed negative Covid tests and various extraneous forms, but otherwise had a pretty smooth time of it. Even Heathrow was basically deserted as we landed on a weekend evening, two days before the travel rules for fully vaccinated US travellers officially changed. Fly during a pandemic and you get business class space at economy prices! (NB: I do not actually recommend this.)
WorldShareCast

Heathrow says Covid tests costs 'a barrier' as July passenger number surge

The outer-London airport said more than 1.5 million travellers passed through its gates in July, a rise of 74%, making it the busiest month since March 2020, just before international travel came to a virtual standstill. Despite signs of recovery, passenger numbers are still down over 80% on pre-pandemic July...
WorldBBC

'Slugs and mould' in quarantine hotels as prices rise

Air passengers travelling to the UK from red list countries have slammed their ‘prison-like’ experience in government-approved quarantine hotels. The BBC has received reports from across the UK of poor quality food, dirty rooms and a lack of Covid safety precautions in these facilities.
RetailPosted by
The Independent

Super sheds built across UK as online retail boom sparks warehouse demand

The online retail boom accelerated by the pandemic has seen almost 15 million sq ft of new super sheds built across the UK.The enforced closure of high street stores saw the trend towards greater online sales rocket further, with retailers having to invest further into their warehousing capabilities to cope with delivery demand.New figures published by real estate adviser Altus Group have shown that 49 brand new large distribution warehouse were built in 2020.It said this reflected 14.72 million sq ft of “state of the art” sites – the equivalent of 191 Premier League football pitches.The space is roughly the...
EnvironmentBBC

Bank holiday: Travel warning as sunshine forecast in Wales

Motorists have been warned travel times could double as people head to enjoy the sun over the bank holiday weekend. Almost 17 million UK trips are expected this weekend because of a rise in staycations due to Covid, foreign travel restrictions and the weather. North Wales Police have warned people...
Lifestyleftnnews.com

North of England Has So Much to Offer for Travelers

The full importance of the North of England visitor economy revealed for the first time, with 25% of all England’s tourism spend taking place in the region. As the country gets set to celebrate the prime Bank Holiday weekend of the year, a new report by Transport for the North has, for the first time, revealed the full value of the visitor economy to the North’s regional economy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy