Bronx, NY

Incoming Bronx Council Members Tell Us Their Top Transportation Priorities

By Fiifi Frimpong
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext year’s incoming City Council is all but certain [certified results here], so we began reaching out to the presumptive lawmakers from the districts that will get new leadership on Jan. 1, 2022 to see what transportation priority the incoming lawmaker has at the top of his or her list. Earlier this month, we looked at the new Queens lawmakers, and, before that, those in Brooklyn. Today, we examine The Bronx, where four districts are getting new leadership. It was no surprise that Eric Dinowitz, Oswald Feliz, Pierina Sanchez, Althea Stevens and Amanda Farias spoke to us about buses. But there was one big surprise: Only one incoming lawmaker even mentioned safety in a borough where 7,829 people were injured in crashes last year — that’s more than 21 injuries per day! Do better, Bronx.

nyc.streetsblog.org

