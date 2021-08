Jason Statham is continuing his lucrative collaboration with Miramax for upcoming thriller The Bee Keeper, a spec script by Kurt Wimmer that is good enough for the studio to have paid seven figures to secure. Statham has only recently completed Mirimax's Untitled Guy Ritchie Project and starred in Wrath of Man, another Ritchie movie, which has just passed $104 million at the box office, and with Statham being one of the most bankable men in the industry thanks to his involvement in the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as big hitters like The Meg, The Expendables and The Transporter.