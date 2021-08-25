Do Just One Thing

Cancel
What's the big deal if you don't replace your refrigerator water filter when it's due? A whole lot, it turns out. First, a filter that's unable to keep harmful substances like lead, mercury and pesticides out of your water means you could be drinking them instead. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, 77 million Americans do not meet federal standards for clean water in their homes. But an old filter also causes scaling and deposit buildup, which ultimately can damage your fridge and ice maker. Most filters need a change every six months, but check your brand and model to make sure.

