Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Frederica Academy looks to replace and replicate from last year's runners-up team

By SEBASTIAN EMANUEL semanuel@thebrunswicknews.com
Posted by 
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v4SEM_0bc2S4IU00

Last Friday, as most teams started their regular-season games, the Frederica Academy Knights had one final scrimmage to get ready for their season to start this Friday.

The Knights hosted the Bethesda Academy Blazers for their second and final scrimmage of the preseason.

In their first scrimmage against Savannah Country Day, the Knights were shut out 34-0. It was the team’s first glimpse of trying to replace 16 seniors from last year’s state championship runners-up.

As the Knights took the field for their second and final scrimmage, they weren’t looking to hold anything back, winning the scrimmage 55-20. Unfortunately for the Blazers, they had to be the opponent that dealt with a Knights team out to make a statement.

“I think we’ve improved, that was our goal to get better,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick recapping the scrimmage. “I think you’ve got guys a little more up to game speed and understanding what we needed to do. Getting a little bit better, understanding our offense and our defense. We are still working defensively on fits and making sure we are in the right spot. We gave up a couple big plays to Bethesda but not as many.”

Coach Derrick has dealt with roster turnover every year and knows that this year’s team is a work in progress at the moment. Every year is a work in progress for schools that have minimal roster sizes.

However, Derrick and his staff have been able to get their players prepared every single year to play quality Frederica football.

One area that has seen the biggest area of improvement is the offensive and defensive line. Sam Norris is the only returning player from last year’s line.

“The offensive line played pretty good Friday night,” Derrick said. “They had improved quite a bit but our defensive line also. We got a very inexperienced group, I started a lot of seniors both ways last year on offense and defense upfront. We’ve pretty much replaced both the offensive line and defensive line, with the exception of Sam Norris.

“Just getting more and more experience, they get a little bit better every week. I think for us right now it’s starting to show a little bit. We were able to control the line of scrimmage offensively against Bethesda the other night. That was encouraging. We still got a long way to go, we got to pick up a lot of things and get our guys better and better every week. But I think right now, our offensive and defensive line is really playing pretty good.”

One position group that is still learning and growing as one is the outside linebackers. Coach Derrick mentioned the 3-4 defense the team runs needs to have the players up to speed.

“They are all trying to learn what the fit is, how to do their job, where they got to be, who they are reading,” Derrick said about his outside linebackers. “That’s probably our toughest right now on the field. Trying to get those guys up to speed and ready because they don’t have any experience. I got a freshman that’s playing in it, I got a sophomore who’s never played in it, and a junior that’s never played.”

With the ability to have their final scrimmage at home and kicking off their 2021 season at home against Valwood, Derrick thinks his player’s nerves will calm as kickoff approaches Friday night.

“I think playing at home last week in the scrimmage, it was a game-like situation,” Derrick said. “It’s a lot easier for us. We’ve had a game under our belt it’s felt like. With playing Bethesda we did a 25-second clock, we ran the scoreboard, nothing was dead, everything was live. Our special teams were executed. This week will be a lot easier for our guys to go out and play. Now, of course, this one counts.”

Frederica Academy kicks off their 2021 season at home, as they take on the Valwood Valiants.

Comments / 0

The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
1K+
Followers
133
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Knights#Savannah Country Day#The Valwood Valiants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
Kearney, NECuster County Chief

Nine Players Remain from 2019 National Runner Up Squad

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team reports to fall camp this Monday, Aug. 16, in preparation for a season that begins next Saturday with an exhibition match at Division I Air Force. A 25-player roster will have seven practices before heading West to take on the Falcons on Aug....
FootballWTRF

Oak Glen Looks to Replicate Success from 2020

New Cumberland, WV. (WTRF) – It won’t be rinse, recycle, repeat for a team that boasted an 8-1 regular season record last year. The Golden Bears have some gaps to fill. “Well, we’ve had to fill in a lot of positions for starters that we lost last year. We had a very talented senior class. We feel like a lot of kids that are filling for those positions gained significant amount of experience on Fridays last year; some playoff experience last year. We really feel very strongly, the kids have worked hard and are ready to take the mantle of (and) the next identity of Oak Glen football,” Head Coach Ted Arneault said.
Sportsankenyfanatic.com

Centennial girls return 4 varsity regulars from last year’s 3rd-place squad

Coming off the best season in school history, the Ankeny Centennial girls’ cross country team enters the 2021 campaign with its largest squad ever under coach Eric Cogdill. The Jaguars boast 78 girls on the roster, including 31 freshmen and nine other first-time competitors. “We have more girls on the...
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

McGuffey looking to add to last season's run

McGuffey coach Ed Dalton is unabashed in his confidence for success in 2021 for his team. The coach in his 10th year has one of the best running backs in the conference in senior Jeremiah Johnson. It’s not enough that Johnson averages 12.2 yards per attempt on the ground ... he’s also a great punter.
Radford, VAsportswar.com

Disagree. Look at last year's record in ACC play.

With Radford, we went 6-4 against ACC teams. Without Radford, we went 3-1 against ACC teams (including the best performance of the year vs. UVA). I enjoyed watching Radford's hustle plays as much as anyone, and he is a great rebounder for a 6'2" player. But I think many VT fans are overrating him as a player. If Cattoor and Maddox take the majority of his minutes, that will give us more shooters on the court, and open up the inside more for Mutts and Aluma. If N'Guessan takes some of those minutes, that gives us more height. Not trying to minimize Radford's contributions at all, but I don't see him costing us 5 wins, nor do I think he was anywhere close to being the best player on the team last season.
Randolph, NEnortheastnebraskanews.us

Volleyball girls look to improve on last year’s 14-13 mark

RANDOLPH — After a season of optimism was curtailed by multiple COVID-19 quarantines that led Randolph Lady Cardinals volleyball coach Rob Engel scrambling to come up with lineups and rotational depth, it is hoped that 2021 is a whole new story. Last year, the Randolph girls finished 14- 13 overall...
Trussville, ALcahabasun.com

Huskies looking to replicate last season’s success

Matthew Michalke takes the reins of the Hewitt-Trussville High School cross-country program at a perfect time. The team is coming off one of its best seasons ever, with the girls finishing third and the boys placing fourth at the Class 7A state meet last November. It was the perfect way...
NFLYardbarker

Last Season's Special Teams Ace Returns

The Tennessee Titans have brought back one of last season’s top special teams performers. Nick Dzubnar, who led the Titans with 13 special teams tackles in 2020, was re-signed Monday in time to take part in the day’s workout, which was at Nissan Stadium. The deal came a day after...
High SchoolPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Familiar coach guides Summit Academy’s return from 1-year hiatus

What’s old is new again at Summit Academy. After a two-year retirement, John McCloud is back at Summit as the head football coach. The 1972 Valley High School graduate was an assistant football coach, wrestling coach and athletic director for nearly 20 years and has dedicated his life to serving at institutions for court-adjudicated youth at places like Summit and Glen Mills in Eastern Pennsylvania.
Gibbon, NEKearney Hub

2-a-Days: Gibbon football team hoping to build on last year's wins

GIBBON — The Gibbon football team was left wanting more last year. The Buffaloes won four games, lost two and saw three others get erased from the schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hoping to build on last year’s success on the field, Gibbon will turn to an experienced offensive...
London, KYSentinel-Echo

Cardinal golf team ready to build on last year's success

LONDON — Steve King’s South Laurel Cardinal golf team is looking to build on last season’s success which saw Brayden Reed turn in an impressive junior season last fall. Reed looks to be just as strong entering his final season as a Cardinal golfer, and he’s joined by many talented golfers as South Laurel will make a push at the region crown while hoping to advance to State Tournament play.
Great Bend Tribune

2021 Oozefest runner-up

We Beat It, You Eat It finishes runner-up in the 2021 Oozefest Mud Volleyball championship sponsored by the Great Bend Recreation Commission. We Beat It, You Eat It team members feature (from left) Cory Sager, Seth Owen, Lexi Nettleingham, Molly Sager, Matt DeLong and Kolton Nettleingham.
AgriculturePITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shady Side Academy has new look, from mascot on down

The nickname might have been changed, but the goal is still the same. Shady Side Academy, with Bulldogs now as its moniker instead of Indians, is anxious to get back into WPIAL playoff contention. The school compiled a 1-3 conference record and was 2-4 overall in the truncated 2020 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy