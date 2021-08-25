Frederica Academy looks to replace and replicate from last year's runners-up team

Last Friday, as most teams started their regular-season games, the Frederica Academy Knights had one final scrimmage to get ready for their season to start this Friday.

The Knights hosted the Bethesda Academy Blazers for their second and final scrimmage of the preseason.

In their first scrimmage against Savannah Country Day, the Knights were shut out 34-0. It was the team’s first glimpse of trying to replace 16 seniors from last year’s state championship runners-up.

As the Knights took the field for their second and final scrimmage, they weren’t looking to hold anything back, winning the scrimmage 55-20. Unfortunately for the Blazers, they had to be the opponent that dealt with a Knights team out to make a statement.

“I think we’ve improved, that was our goal to get better,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick recapping the scrimmage. “I think you’ve got guys a little more up to game speed and understanding what we needed to do. Getting a little bit better, understanding our offense and our defense. We are still working defensively on fits and making sure we are in the right spot. We gave up a couple big plays to Bethesda but not as many.”

Coach Derrick has dealt with roster turnover every year and knows that this year’s team is a work in progress at the moment. Every year is a work in progress for schools that have minimal roster sizes.

However, Derrick and his staff have been able to get their players prepared every single year to play quality Frederica football.

One area that has seen the biggest area of improvement is the offensive and defensive line. Sam Norris is the only returning player from last year’s line.

“The offensive line played pretty good Friday night,” Derrick said. “They had improved quite a bit but our defensive line also. We got a very inexperienced group, I started a lot of seniors both ways last year on offense and defense upfront. We’ve pretty much replaced both the offensive line and defensive line, with the exception of Sam Norris.

“Just getting more and more experience, they get a little bit better every week. I think for us right now it’s starting to show a little bit. We were able to control the line of scrimmage offensively against Bethesda the other night. That was encouraging. We still got a long way to go, we got to pick up a lot of things and get our guys better and better every week. But I think right now, our offensive and defensive line is really playing pretty good.”

One position group that is still learning and growing as one is the outside linebackers. Coach Derrick mentioned the 3-4 defense the team runs needs to have the players up to speed.

“They are all trying to learn what the fit is, how to do their job, where they got to be, who they are reading,” Derrick said about his outside linebackers. “That’s probably our toughest right now on the field. Trying to get those guys up to speed and ready because they don’t have any experience. I got a freshman that’s playing in it, I got a sophomore who’s never played in it, and a junior that’s never played.”

With the ability to have their final scrimmage at home and kicking off their 2021 season at home against Valwood, Derrick thinks his player’s nerves will calm as kickoff approaches Friday night.

“I think playing at home last week in the scrimmage, it was a game-like situation,” Derrick said. “It’s a lot easier for us. We’ve had a game under our belt it’s felt like. With playing Bethesda we did a 25-second clock, we ran the scoreboard, nothing was dead, everything was live. Our special teams were executed. This week will be a lot easier for our guys to go out and play. Now, of course, this one counts.”

Frederica Academy kicks off their 2021 season at home, as they take on the Valwood Valiants.