Saving up for your first house can be arduous and confusing, even to the most financial-savvy home buyer. Conventional wisdom tells us that you’ll need at least 20% of the purchase price for a down payment, and after adding closing costs, taxes, fees, and any necessary repairs, the bar to ownership can often seem too high to clear. Today, we’ll give you all of the details on home down payments and tips to start saving for one of your own. You may be surprised to learn how attainable homeownership can be!