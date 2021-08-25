Glynn County Schools to close for distance learning as COVID-19 cases surge

The rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Glynn County Schools will require the district to close for distance learning beginning Monday and continuing through Sept. 10.

The school district has entered the “red” level of operations, and attendance will be optional for students Wednesday through Friday.

“To be truthful, we were really left with no other option,” said Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools. “Our numbers were increasing so rapidly that we would soon get to a point where we wouldn’t have enough teaching staff to carry on face to face instruction.”

Distance learning through Google Classroom will begin Monday and will take place during regular school hours.

Absences will be excused for the remaining days this week.

All school staff will continue to physically report to their work sites for regular work hours.

Middle and high school students will follow their daily school schedule, and elementary schools will provide families with scheduling information.

Families are asked to continue reporting positive COVID-19 cases to schools.

Middle school sports will be postponed until in-person classes resume. High school sports and bands will continue under modification and restrictions that will include daily COVID-19 screenings.

No classes will be held Sept. 3-6 for the Labor Day weekend.

The district will provide an update no later than Sept. 10 on when schools will return to in-person learning based on the data collected by each school.

Families are asked to direct any questions to their school.

According to the district’s “Return to School Framework” created for this academic year, a system-wide move into the “red” level of operations occurs when the percentage of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reach 3% or more of the district’s population of students and staff.

This level of operations will also mean that the district will explore the use of buses to provide WiFi access and meal delivery when necessary to meet the needs of students affected by closures, according to the planning framework.

Glynn County Schools began the academic year Aug. 10 in the “green” level of operations, which meant masks were recommended in school buildings but not required and some precautionary procedures were relaxed compared to those in place last year.

A week later, on Aug. 17, the district announced that all schools would enter the “yellow” level, because the district’s total positive case percentage had risen above 1%. A report posted to the district website Aug. 20 showed that 380 people had reported positive COVID-19 test results district wide. Ten schools qualified to be in the “yellow” level because more than 2% of people on site had reported positive COVID-19 cases.

The rise in school case numbers coincides with a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Glynn County in recent weeks. The delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than the virus strain circulating locally last school year, is a factor in the rise in cases. Also, less than half the residents of Glynn County are vaccinated against the virus.

This weekend, Southeast Georgia Health System had 166 patients under its care who were infected with the COVID-19 delta variant.

The decision not to have a mask mandate at the start of the school year drew ire from some in the community, including local healthcare professionals who were seeing firsthand the rise in hospitalizations during the same time that schools were preparing to bring all students back for in-person learning.

The Glynn County Board of Education voted Aug. 10, on the evening of the first day of school, not to issue a mask requirement during at least the first couple weeks of school. The board voted 2-5 and denied school board member John Madala’s motion to institute a mask mandate through Aug. 20. Madala and school board member Audrey Gibbons voted in favor of implementing the mandate.

Among the reasons cited by board members who voted against the mandate were concerns that masks impact students’ ability to learn, especially younger students, and fears that a mask mandate would remain in place too long, beyond a time when one would benefit staff and students.

For more information on the school system’s COVID-19 plans, please visit glynn.k12.ga.us.