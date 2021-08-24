Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Filing Notices - College Fund Grocery

The Post and Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice of Application Notice is hereby given that College Fund Grocery intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and Off premises consumption of Beer and Wine at 17 Allway Street, Charleston, SC 29403. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than August 27, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1954202.

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Notice#Scdor#Abl Section
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court asked to block Texas six-week abortion ban

A group of abortion-rights advocates and providers filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to block implementation of a new Texas law that bans procedures as early as six weeks. The request comes after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block enforcement...
Posted by
The Hill

EU recommends restrictions on US travelers amid COVID-19 spike

The European Union on Monday recommended halting nonessential travel from the United States amid a rise in COVID-19 infections, a move that could be a blow to the region's tourist industry. The decision to reimpose restrictions comes amid a massive spike in infections in the U.S. due to the delta...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. completes withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan after 20-year war

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, the Pentagon said on Monday, after a chaotic evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghan allies to close out U.S. involvement there after 20 years of conflict. The operation came to an end before the...
Posted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy