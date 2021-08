If the first thing you when you wake up is reach for your phone, you're not alone. A recent survey by Cinch Home Services polled more than 1,000 Americans and found that half (49%!) can't help but scroll within minutes of waking up. Of course, it will come as no surprise to learn that roughly two in five of those respondents also admitted to feeling constantly stressed out. What's more, another 53% of people who check their phones immediately in the morning reported low levels of productivity throughout the entire rest of the day.