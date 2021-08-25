Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

James Montgomery to perform Sept. 3 at Bridge Street Live

By John Lappen, Contributed story, John Lappen
NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLINSVILLE — New England blues musician extraordinaire James Montgomery and his band are performing Sept. 3 at Bridge Street Live. A musician of many talents, Montgomery has ruled as an iconic figure in blues music for over 40 years. He’s an accomplished blues harpist, singer, front man and bandleader, lending these talents to his own band, The James Montgomery Band, and to countless sessions and tours over the years with the likes of Gregg Allman, Johnny Winter, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, Joe Cocker and James Brown. He’s also hosted his own syndicated blues radio show, interviewing and playing the music of numerous blues and blues-rock luminaries.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Allman
Person
Paul Butterfield
Person
B.b. King
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Johnny Winter
Person
James Brown
Person
Buddy Guy
Person
Joe Cocker
Person
Jimmy Fallon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blues Music#Bridge Street#Saturday Night Live Band#The James Montgomery Band#The Rolling Stones#Cleopatra Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicNew York Post

Meet Steve Jordan, the Rolling Stones drummer who may replace Charlie Watts

Following the death of drummer Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones may have found a replacement: Steve Jordan. Jordan, 64, was already filling in — at Watts’ request — following recent surgery the legendary drummer received that required him to take time off to recuperate. Two weeks ago, Mick Jagger said Jordan would sub in as Watts recovered, adding that he “looked forward” to Watts’ return — but that never came.
Tulsa, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Uncle Kracker to perform at Hard Rock Live Sept. 11

TULSA – Uncle Kracker, a charismatic singer-songwriter known for breaking down genre barriers and topping the charts, is bringing his tour to Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets are $19.50 and are on sale now. Uncle Kracker, also known as Matthew Shafer, kicked off a solo career of...
MusicSun Chronicle

Sweet Baby James to perform at Orpheum

Nashville's Sweet Baby James, a James Taylor tribute artist, brings his solo-acoustic "Walking Man" show to the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center (the Orpheum) 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. Brill Griese will perform in a 90-minute show featuring the music of 6-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall...
Hope, ARPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Shenandoah Live in Concert Hope Arkansas Sept. 2

Grammy, ACM, and CMA award-winning band Shenandoah was one of the most prolific country bands in the 90s, and early 2000s, you couldn't turn on the radio without hearing one of their songs being played. Fueled by the distinctive vocals of lead singer Marty Raybon, when their music hit the...
Ector, TXOdessa American

Live performance

Aaron Watson is scheduled to perform live Saturday at The Ector Theatre, 500 N. Texas Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit theector.com.
Texas StateCaledonian Record-News

Texas Band To Perform Free Concert On Main Street

LITTLETON — A free outdoor concert will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 in front of Little Town Brews at 42 Main St. Hill View Terrace, adjacent to the concert, will be closed for pedestrian use only during the two-hour event. Grouchy Like Riley, an Austin, Texas-based...
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Dailey & Vincent to perform Sept. 4 at CAC

Dailey & Vincent, whose set list is piled high with the best in bluegrass, traditional country and gospel, will perform on the Community Arts Center stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Members of the Grand Ole Opry; eight-time Grammy winners (five times individually, three times collectively); and recipients of 35 International Bluegrass Music Awards, the duo’s reedy harmonies and world-class musicianship have gained them well-deserved praise for their distinctive style and worldwide recognition. Their national, top-rated television series, “The Dailey & Vincent Show,” has aired on RFD-TV for four years running, and their PBS special (“Dailey & Vincent ALIVE – In Concert”) has been broadcast more than 1,000 times. Each of their last six CD releases have landed at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, including their first-ever Christmas album, “Dailey & Vincent: The Sounds of Christmas,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass chart and No. 8 on the Billboard holiday chart. Tickets, ranging from $24 to $39, are available at the CAC website. For more about the artists, listen to a recent interview conducted by Backyard Broadcasting. A note to patrons: In accordance with current directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Penn College and the Arts Center are requiring masks indoors for everyone regardless of their vaccination status.
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Live music during Street Experience

 Fenton — Nashville recording artist Kari Holmes performed in Fenton during the Street Experience on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Fenton Gazebo.  This is one of the musical events for the Concerts in the Park series, put on by Southern Lakes Parks & Recreation. The traditional Concerts series was canceled due to the pandemic.
Musicrelix

The Black Crowes: Thick N’ Thin

“We been offered tours every year since we split up. Someone would call and say, ‘Hey, there’s money on the table—a lot of money.’ But we didn’t want to do it,” explains guitarist Rich Robinson, as he describes the mutual, longstanding reluctance of his brother Chris and himself to reunite The Black Crowes. However, the Robinsons eventually relented, following a personal and musical reconciliation and, this summer, they will finally take to the road together with a new incarnation of the Crowes—nearly eight years after the group’s previous tour.
CelebritiesGreenwichTime

Watch Courtney Barnett Perform 'Rae Street' on 'Fallon'

Courtney Barnett appeared on The Tonight Show to perform her single “Rae Street.” Performing alongside her live band from a dimly-lit living room, Barnett gave the track an intimate vibe. “Rae Street” comes off Barnett’s upcoming new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, which drops November 12th via Mom +...
Winona Lake, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Kings Kaleidoscope To Perform At Grace Sept. 10

WINONA LAKE — Kings Kaleidoscope will perform for the second time on the Grace College campus Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the corner of King’s Highway and Wooster Road. Part of the Grace College and Village at Winona Festival of Music, the free, outdoor concert will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy