The Range Rover: The History of an Iconic Luxury SUV

Think of what you could buy with that kind of cash…. Not too long ago, Business Insider wrote a piece about Kingsley Cars, a UK firm which makes restomod Range Rovers for well-heeled people who want to feel adventurous. The things are decadently luxurious and boast a build quality far better than what originally came out of the factory, points which seem to have absolutely wowed the author of the article. I’m sure these restomod British off-roaders are quite nice, and to be completely upfront I haven’t driven one, but for $200,000 I’m pretty sure I could buy multiple off-roaders which would surpass these things in the right ways.