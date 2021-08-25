Cancel
Recipes

WHAT'S COOKING? Pineapple upside down Bundt cake

By BILLIE JEAN BAYLOUS
 6 days ago

First of all, I would like to say I had a great time spending some time with family on a little get away for a few days. This week I’m going to do one I hope you enjoy. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease Bundt pan. Melt butter. Pour in pan and sprinkle with brown sugar. Cut the pineapple rings in half and alternate with cherries around the pan. In mixing bowl, mix cake mix and pudding together. Drain pineapple juice in cup. Add enough milk to make 1 cup of liquid. Add the eggs with this and oil called for on cake box. Mix well. Carefully pour over the fruit in pan. Cook amount of time on cake box. When slicing, cut between pineapple slices. Serve warm. Can put cherries on top of cake before slicing if want more.

