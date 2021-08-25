A Chaves County Sheriff’s Office vehicle escorts more than 250 motorcycles on North Main Street as the American Legion Legacy Run arrives in Roswell at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. The run started Sunday in Rogers, Arkansas, and concludes Thursday in Phoenix, Arizona, for the American Legion National Convention. While the riders were in Roswell, American Legion Posts 28 and 61 served lunch for the riders, many of whom also visited attractions in Roswell. In the afternoon, the riders were escorted from Post 28, 1620 N. Montana, for a fuel stop on Main Street before departing for an overnight stop in Ruidoso. (Juno Ogle Photo)