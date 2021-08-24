Hugh Jerald Chapman
Hugh Jerald Chapman, 91, of Griffin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Brightmoor Hospice. Mr. Chapman was born in Shiloh, Georgia on Dec. 3, 1929. His parents, Henry Jefferson Chapman and Alma Barrantine Chapman; sisters Flora Faye, Martha Francis, Georgia Thelma, Flossie Mae, Lillian Cornell; brothers, Rufus Gilbert, Howard Leon, James Lawrence and niece, Sue Martin all precede him in death. Hugh formerly worked for the Griffin-Spalding School system as a plumber.www.griffindailynews.com
Comments / 0