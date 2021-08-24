Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffin, GA

Hugh Jerald Chapman

Griffin Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Jerald Chapman, 91, of Griffin, passed away Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Brightmoor Hospice. Mr. Chapman was born in Shiloh, Georgia on Dec. 3, 1929. His parents, Henry Jefferson Chapman and Alma Barrantine Chapman; sisters Flora Faye, Martha Francis, Georgia Thelma, Flossie Mae, Lillian Cornell; brothers, Rufus Gilbert, Howard Leon, James Lawrence and niece, Sue Martin all precede him in death. Hugh formerly worked for the Griffin-Spalding School system as a plumber.

www.griffindailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shiloh, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Griffin, GA
Griffin, GA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill Cemetery#Www Conner Westbury#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Supreme Court asked to block Texas six-week abortion ban

A group of abortion-rights advocates and providers filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court on Monday asking the justices to block implementation of a new Texas law that bans procedures as early as six weeks. The request comes after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block enforcement...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Comments / 0

Community Policy