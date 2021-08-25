Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Marys, PA

New coach, new faces for Elk Co. Catholic this fall

Times-Herald
 6 days ago

ST. MARYS, Pa. — The Elk County Catholic football team has a lot of growing to do this year, but first-year head coach Nick Werner is realistic about the team’s potential. “We lost a decent amount. We lost our key running backs and our quarterback that started for multiple seasons,” Werner said. “We are kind of a newer team, but we also have some key core pieces back and we’re excited to see what the new kids can do on the football field.”

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
County
Elk County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Port Allegany, PA
Elk County, PA
Sports
City
Brockway, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Elk County, PA
Education
Saint Marys, PA
Sports
City
Saint Marys, PA
Saint Marys, PA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic#American Football#Elk Co#Ecc#Bucktail#Coudersport#Cherry Safeties#Union Ac Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Education Dept. opens investigations into 5 statewide bans on mask mandates

The Education Department announced on Monday that it has opened civil rights investigations into five statewide bans on mask mandates to determine whether they discriminate against students with disabilities. The department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) sent letters to school officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah describing...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy