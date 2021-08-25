New coach, new faces for Elk Co. Catholic this fall

ST. MARYS, Pa. — The Elk County Catholic football team has a lot of growing to do this year, but first-year head coach Nick Werner is realistic about the team’s potential. “We lost a decent amount. We lost our key running backs and our quarterback that started for multiple seasons,” Werner said. “We are kind of a newer team, but we also have some key core pieces back and we’re excited to see what the new kids can do on the football field.”