Old war birds to take flight over Madras

The 20th annual Air Show of the Cascades will take flight Friday and Saturday at the Madras airfield. The event typically draws 15,000 to 20,000 people. “There are no regulations regarding masks for the show unless you are inside the air museum,” said the event’s treasurer, Rick Allen. “The airfield is 10 football fields long and one football field wide so people can spread out quite a bit outside. Just bring a lawn chair, look up and enjoy the show.”