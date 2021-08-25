Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Indian shares near record highs on Tata Motors, metals boost

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BENGALURU, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares hovered near record highs on Wednesday, boosted by Tata Motors and metal stocks, with sentiment aided by strength in global peers after worries about the tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s pandemic-era stimulus eased.

By 0350 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3% at 16,674, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.26% higher at 56,105.3.

Shares of Tata Motors jumped 2.5% after hitting its lowest since early-February on Tuesday.

The Nifty Metal index was up 0.98%.

Asian shares held onto recent gains after last week’s pummelling, as global equities rebounded thanks to a combination of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and easing worries over the Fed’s stimulus.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of record-high Indian markets, a Reuters poll of analysts has found that the country’s liquidity-driven stock market rally is expected to cool next year as global and domestic monetary policies start to tighten. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tata Motors#Indian#Stocks#U S Federal Reserve#Bengaluru#Nse Nifty#S P Bse Sensex#Nifty Metal#Asian#Fed#Uttaresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rise on Wall Street, holding near their record highs

Stocks rose on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.
MarketsStreet.Com

Indian Shares Crest to All-Time High

Indian shares are hitting record highs on Monday, as the country's economic opening up sees business activity rise above pre-pandemic levels for the first time. A horrendous spike in infection has abated. Government policy looks likely to keep conditions business-friendly for the rest of the year. The Nifty 50 is...
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

Metal, auto stocks push up equity indices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices rose by close to one per cent during early hours on Monday with metal and auto stocks showing dramatic gains. At 10:20 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 512 points or 0.91 per cent at 56,636 while the Nifty...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-European stocks hold firm near record highs

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Dovish Fed continues to support risky assets (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 30 (Reuters) - European stocks held firm on Monday near record highs scaled earlier this month,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan touches 3-week high after Fed's dovish stance

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose to a more than three-week high against the dollar on Monday, benefiting from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish stance on policy. The dollar fell as Powell's comments indicated policymakers were in no hurry to exit stimulus and move towards raising rates. Traders said the pace at which the Fed tapers its bond purchases will be the main factor in the dollar's trend against major currencies. Markets will next look to U.S. job reports due later this week and the Fed's September meeting for more clues on when it will begin to wind down pandemic-era stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4677 per dollar, 186 pips or 0.29% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4863, the strongest since Aug. 6. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4650 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4640 at one point, the loftiest level since Aug. 6. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4680, 31 pips firmer than the previous late session. Gains in the yuan were largely in reaction to a softer dollar, but many traders and analysts expect yuan strength to be short-lived. "Improving risk appetite supported the yuan, but economic fundamentals are unlikely to push the yuan to the highs hit in May," said Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank. "The yuan's depreciation risks are greater than appreciation risks," he added, noting that the Fed and PBOC's divergent positions on policy could cause the yuan's premium to shrink and lead to capital outflow. Markets expect the PBOC to roll out more easing measures and cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves later this year to bolster the economy, which has recently shown signs of losing steam as it deals with new COVID-19 restrictions. "As the Fed shows no urgency for monetary policy tightening, the PBOC should gain more leeway in its monetary policy based on domestic macro dynamics, which have been losing momentum lately," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.643 from the previous close of 92.67, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4665 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4677 6.4863 0.29% Spot yuan 6.468 6.4711 0.05% Divergence from 0.00% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.93% Spot change since 2005 27.96% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.67 98.79 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.643 92.67 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4665 0.02% * Offshore 6.639 -2.58% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sensex jumps 765 points, Bharti Airtel gains 5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices continued to touch fresh record highs on Monday with metal, pharma, auto and banking names supporting buoyant market sentiment. At the closing bell, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 765 points or 1.36 per cent at 56,890 while the Nifty...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China stocks mixed as investors await PMI data

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Chinese blue-chips slipped on Monday while Shanghai stocks rose slightly as market participants waited for purchasing manager surveys for manufacturing and services to see if a trend of slowing growth will continue. ** The CSI300 index fell 0.2% to 4,817.28 by the end of the...
BusinessDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Q2 Economic Data to Start APAC Trading

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Q2 Business inventory, Covid - Talking Points. Risk-sensitive Australian Dollar unchanged as APAC trading kicks off. Australia set to report Q2 business inventories and company profits. AUD/USD at 26-day EMA resistance following big gains last week. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar is edging higher versus...
Stocksinvesting.com

India shares higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.35%

Investing.com – India equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Metals , Power and Green Energy sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 rose 1.35% to hit a new all time high, while the BSE Sensex 30 index gained 1.36%.
Real EstateWNMT AM 650

Hong Kong home prices rise for 7th month, near record high

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong private home prices rose 0.46% in July, official data showed on Friday, just short of a record high, supported by strong pent-up demand and hopes that mainland Chinese buyers will soon return. The prices in one of the most expensive property markets gained for...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares close little changed as metals, Airtel drag

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended little changed on Thursday, with losses in telecom major Bharti Airtel and metals and see-sawing banking stocks ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts countered gains in energy and consumer goods. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.01% higher at...
Stockskfgo.com

Stocks hold gains on easing Fed taper worries as Powell speech awaited

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asian shares held onto their recent gains on Wednesday after last week’s pummelling, as global equities rebounded thanks to a combination of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and easing worries over tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last off...

Comments / 0

Community Policy