The major league season is long and filled with difficult moments which forces one to ask themselves a lot of questions about the choices they’ve made in life. Questions like “Why did I ever start rooting for this team? Why am I staying up late to watch them play against the best team in the National League on the West Coast? Why did I volunteer to write the recap for this game when I have just one more week until summer vacation ends and I have to go back to work and I should really be doing more enjoyable things with my time while I still can?”