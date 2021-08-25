Cancel
Coal Township, PA

Sound Off

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 6 days ago

Regarding the permit fees and the lawsuit, the one question that immediately comes to mind is that when the lawsuit was filed why didn’t the Coal Township commissioners put the funds aside until the outcome of the lawsuit? I thought that they had! That would have been the wise thing to do, regardless if you think you’ll win. Now they are scrambling and threatening layoffs and tax hikes when all this could have simply been avoided had they put the funds in escrow. They were the ones who were sued, they should have put the money aside. Poor management.

