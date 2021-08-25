Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street hits new high

By JOE McDONALD
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbKOU_0bc2NJH500
China Financial Markets Motorists and people walk underneath an electronic board showing Hang Seng, bottom, and Nikkei Indexes at the Pudong Financial District in Shanghai, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) (Andy Wong)

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a new high as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve gathering for an update on U.S. stimulus.

Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong declined. Tokyo was unchanged.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2% after a quiet day in the market.

Investors are betting on an “absence of aggressive taper signals” when Fed officials speak Friday at their annual Jackson Hole meeting, said Mizuho Bank's Venkateswaran Lavanya in a report.

Some Fed officials say the U.S. central bank needs to start winding down bond purchases and other stimulus due to stronger hiring and higher inflation. Others want to wait for stronger economic data that show a recovery is established.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2% to 3,512.77 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.4% to 25,615.67. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was unchanged at 27,733.11.

The Kospi in Seoul shed 0.2% to 3,134.24 and the S&P 500 in Sydney advanced 0.3% to 7,521.60. New Zealand, Bangkok and Indonesia rose while Singapore retreated.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced to 4,486.23 for its second record high in two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 35,366.26. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.5% to a record 15,019.80.

Banks and a mix of retailers, travel companies and restaurant chains accounted for much of the upward move. Those gains offset a slide in health care companies, household goods makers and technology stocks.

Investors bid up shares in homebuilders after the government reported that sales of new U.S. homes rose modestly last month.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 48 cents to $67.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.90 on Tuesday to $67.54. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, shed 47 cents to $70.58. It rose $2.30 the previous session to $71.05.

The dollar advanced to 109.79 yen from Tuesday's 109.70 yen. The euro declined to $1.1738 from $1.1755.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
39K+
Followers
66K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Asian Stocks#Ap#Mizuho Bank#The Hang Seng#Nasdaq#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
New Zealand
Related
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Stocksrecordargusnews.com

STOCKS

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rallied to records on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it’s still far from pulling interest rates off the record low that’s helped markets soar, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year. The S&P 500 rose 39.37, or 0.9 percent, to 4,509.37 to […]
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Taper Tantrum? Not Today!

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made the long-awaited signal that the central bank is likely to reel in some of its stimulus measures soon. And if Friday's stock-market surge is any indication, Wall Street is OK with that. Powell, speaking at the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, indicated...
Marketsabc17news.com

Asian shares mostly higher after US Fed signals on low rates

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as investors interpreted comments from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve as signaling low interest rates were here to stay for some time. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Shanghai rose Monday, while shares were little changed in South Korea and declined in Hong Kong. Regional investors are also looking ahead to data on China’s manufacturing sector. The rally in Asia paralleled a rise on Wall Street last week. The speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell was key, as U.S. stocks have set records in large part because of the Fed’s massive efforts to prop up the economy.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Trade at Fresh Record Highs

Investing.com - U.S stock futures held steady in early APAC trade on Monday after closing at fresh record highs last week amid increasing risk appetite as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that bond tapering could start this year while noting that there is still “much ground to cover” before raising interest rates.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Sensex surges while Asian markets continue Wall Street’s rally, FTSE 100 high on commodity prices

Indian indices opened on new record highs following the rally in Asian and US peers. Sensex opened over 300 points up while Nifty is above 16,800. Asian stocks started the week on a positive note following the Wall Street rally after the Fed chairman’s morale-boosting comments last week. Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi started off with gains while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite began flat. Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the three major indexes closing the session and the week higher - hitting record closing for the fourth time this week. The rally came after...
StocksUS News and World Report

Stocks Edge Higher in Early Trading, Holding Near Records

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stock Market News: U.S. Dollar Down, Markets Up, Awaiting NFPs

Market Indexes: All 4 indexes rose last week, aided by a weaker US $, and rising energy prices. The Russell small caps bounced back in a big way, gaining 5%, while the NASDAQ added 2.8%. Volatility: The VIX fell 11.7% last week, ending Friday at $16.39. High Dividend Stocks: These...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street gains as dovish Fed eases taper fears

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq moved to fresh record highs on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors responded positively to the Federal Reserve's dovish comments on tapering in monetary stimulus and what that might mean for the economic recovery. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) jumped 3.1% to...
Stocksbuffalonynews.net

U.S. stocks reach for the stratosphere, dollar in doldrums

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Friday. after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell all but confirmed the Fed's tapering process will begin this year,. "What (Powell) said seemed to be in line with universal expectations, that he wasn't going to say much," Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta told Reuters Thomson Friday. "He did confirm that a taper beginning this year is definitely on the table."
StocksCNN

Investors are terrified ... of missing out on the market rally

New York (CNN Business) — The Delta variant. Inflation. The Fed tapering its stimulus. The mess in Afghanistan. There are a lot of things for investors to be nervous about these days. It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which measures seven...
StocksFortune

Crypto jumps, stocks rebound as investors brace for another big Fed week

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Friday's rally in stocks was no blip. At least it doesn't appear that way this morning. U.S. futures are climbing. Asia is rallying, and Europe is holding onto early gains.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Fall from Highs as Investors Await Stimulus Input

The three major benchmarks logged their first losses of the week, as Wall Street waits for additional comments regarding stimulus from the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium. Developments in Afghanistan also captured the attention of traders, after two explosions outside of Kabul airport killed at least 12 U.S. service members. In turn, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell sharply from yesterday's record closes. Meanwhile, the Dow fell triple digits, snapping its four-day winning streak due to mixed economic data. Conversely, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), notched its best day since Aug. 18.
Stocksalbuquerqueexpress.com

Stocks in Asia sprout wings, Hong Kong index rises 568 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks joined a developing global rally on Tuesday, pushing all the major indices solidly higher. The U.S. dollar continued to sour as the optimistic mood prevailed. The big winner on Asian markets on Tuesday was the Hang Seng in Hong Kong. The benchmark index jumped...
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Global shares mostly rise, momentum fizzles on virus worries

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares mostly gained Tuesday, boosted by a near-record rise on Wall Street, although the momentum began to fizzle over worries about the economic fallout from surging coronavirus infections in Asia. France's CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,682.28 in early...
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Earnings

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones and Nasdaq surged more than 200 points each in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP).

Comments / 0

Community Policy