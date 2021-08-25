Cancel
Garcia’s strong start helps Astros cool off Royals, 4-0

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Garcia pitched into the seventh inning and two relievers completed a four-hitter to lead the Houston Astros to a 4-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Garcia struck out seven and scattered four hits across 6 2/3 sharp innings. Ryne Stanek got the next four outs before Kendall Graveman worked a perfect ninth. Houston’s strong pitching performance cooled off the hot-hitting Royals, who had scored 26 runs during a four-game winning streak.

